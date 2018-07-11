England v India: No grudges over T20 absence - Root

Root has averaged 49 from 113 ODI appearances, with 11 hundreds and 28 fifties

First one-day international, England v India Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Thursday 12 July Start: 12:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England Test captain Joe Root says he holds no grudges after being left out of Sunday's deciding T20 against India.

Root returns for the start of the one-day series with India on Thursday, as world number ones England look to build on a 5-0 win over Australia last month.

He told BBC Sport: "I was disappointed but it's not an easy decision and a good headache for the selectors.

"Most importantly you want to see England win and to go with that you want to be a part of it."

The Yorkshireman added: "Becoming captain of the Test side I had those difficult decisions to make and ultimately you are trying to pick the best team you think is going to win on any given occasion.

"That's obviously the situation Morgs (skipper Eoin Morgan) and the selectors found themselves in and they went with that. You can't hold grudges, you've got to make sure when you get your opportunities you are looking to take them."

The 27-year-old was left out in favour of Alex Hales at Bristol as England were beaten by seven wickets, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century guiding India to a seven-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

The ODI team have lost only four of their last 20 completed matches since September last year and return to Trent Bridge, where they set a world record 481-6 against the beleaguered Australians last month - Hales making 147 and Jonny Bairstow 139 in a 242-run win.

"I think Morgs has done an amazing job with this team, where he's taken it to is remarkable and actually a nice little learner for me to see how he has gone about it," Root said.

"He's been very strong to the way he sees things and sees this team playing and he has stuck to it. The challenge is when the Test matches come along you are really clear about how you want to do it and you don't try and copy anyone directly."

Asked about combining the Test captaincy with his role in the one-day team, he added: "I don't have any problems with the way it is all laid out, it has always been that way in one-day cricket for me and in a way that has helped me be consistent for such a long time."

India plan for World Cup conditions

Rohit made 100 from 56 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes, to inspire the T20 triumph for India

India won 3-1 when the teams last met in England four years ago and vice-captain Rohit sees the next three matches as an ideal opportunity to hone their skills in northern hemisphere conditions before the World Cup in England and Wales next year.

"In terms of preparation it's very important, in terms of our combinations and what our targets are going to be," he said.

"We have seen England against Australia and they were really high scoring games, it's gong to be crucial to see where we are as a team."

World number two India have not lost an ODI series since January 2016 and Rohit added: "This team likes chasing down targets. Whatever we do we don't go out and bat like we have to score 400 runs. We bat normally and see where you are at 30 overs and analyse it."

England (from): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Jake Ball.

India (from): Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (wkt), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel.

Umpires: R Palliyaguruge (Sri), T Robinson (Eng)

Third umpire: B Oxenford (Aus)

Match referee: D Boon (Aus)