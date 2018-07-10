Women's World Twenty20 qualifier: Scotland beat Thailand to reach last four

Scotland's win over Thailand means they finish second in Group B behind Ireland

ICC Women's World Twenty20 qualifier, Utrecht Scotland 97/7 (20 overs): KE Bryce 39 not out, BS Glen 28; N Boochatham 3-19 Thailand 70 all out (17.2 overs) N Kocharoenkai 22; RV Scholes 4-10 Scotland win by 27 runs Scorecard (external site)

Scotland reached the semi-finals at the ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier after a 27-run victory over Thailand in their final group game.

They now face Bangladesh for a place in the final and a spot in the ICC Women's World T20.

Kathryn Bryce hit 39 of Scotland's runs as they reached 97 for seven in Netherlands.

Rachel Scholes took four wickets as Thailand could only score 70 in reply.

Victory ensured that Scotland finished behind Ireland in their group.

Bowler Scholes told Cricket Scotland's website: "There's a big game coming up in the semi-final against Bangladesh, but we'll just look to go back to our basic skills and make sure we do everything right again.

"The ball was coming out really nicely for me today. We knew that Thailand were keen on sweeping and paddling so I looked to get it up there, quite full and get it straight, and it reaped its rewards."