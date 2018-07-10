BBC Sport - Highlights: England seal series win over New Zealand with 123-run win
Highlights: England beat New Zealand to secure series
Watch all the New Zealand wickets as England women wrap up a series win with a game to spare, powering to a 123-run victory in the second one-day international.
READ MORE: England clinch series with 123-run win
