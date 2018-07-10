England v New Zealand: Hosts win by 123 runs to wrap up ODI series victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England win by 132 runs to seal series

Second one-day international, Derby England 241 (48 overs): Beaumont 67, Sciver 54 New Zealand 118 (38 overs): Ecclestone 3-14, George 3-36 England won by 123 runs; won series with game to spare Scorecard

England women wrapped up a series win over New Zealand with a game to spare as they powered to a 123-run victory in the second one-day international.

Tammy Beaumont made 67 and Nat Sciver 54 but England slipped from 149-3 to 241 all out at Derby.

Sophie Ecclestone took 3-14 and Katie George 3-36 in her second ODI to help bowl a woeful New Zealand out for 118 with 12 overs unused.

Grace Road hosts the final match of the series at 14:00 BST on Friday.

Only a last-wicket stand of 26 between Kate Ebrahim and Holly Huddleston prevented England from recording their biggest win over New Zealand in terms of runs in the space of four days.

Spinners shine as New Zealand crumble again

If England's batting was the most impressive feature of their 142-run victory at Headingley on Saturday, their bowling was arguably more impressive on Tuesday.

The spinners in particular excelled on a slow, dry pitch which offered noticeable turn, hastening a New Zealand collapse from 75-3 that saw five wickets tumble for eight runs in eight overs.

After the impressive Laura Marsh bowled skipper Suzie Bates, Ecclestone had Maddy Green - beaten in the flight - well taken at mid-off and bowled Amelia Kerr as she made room.

Nat Sciver's run-out of Jess Watkin was symptomatic of New Zealand's muddled thinking, Leigh Kasperek edged behind first ball off Heather Knight, and Ecclestone returned to trap Huddleston lbw to seal victory.

More to follow.