Sam Billings and Joe Denly: Kent captain and vice-captain sign new contracts
-
- From the section Cricket
Kent captain Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly have signed new long-term contracts with the club.
Wicketkeeper Billings, 27, has played 15 one-day internationals and 18 T20 matches for England and replaced Sam Northeast as captain in January.
Batsman Denly, 32, made his first-class debut for Kent in 2004 and returned to the club 2015 following a three-season spell at Middlesex.
The lengths of their new deals have not been disclosed.