Sam Billings and Joe Denly: Kent captain and vice-captain sign new contracts

Kent are second in Division Two of the County Championship and have won their opening two games in the T20 Blast

Kent captain Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly have signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Wicketkeeper Billings, 27, has played 15 one-day internationals and 18 T20 matches for England and replaced Sam Northeast as captain in January.

Batsman Denly, 32, made his first-class debut for Kent in 2004 and returned to the club 2015 following a three-season spell at Middlesex.

The lengths of their new deals have not been disclosed.