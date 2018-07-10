Sam Billings and Joe Denly: Kent captain and vice-captain sign new contracts

Kent captain Sam Billings plays a shot
Kent are second in Division Two of the County Championship and have won their opening two games in the T20 Blast

Kent captain Sam Billings and vice-captain Joe Denly have signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Wicketkeeper Billings, 27, has played 15 one-day internationals and 18 T20 matches for England and replaced Sam Northeast as captain in January.

Batsman Denly, 32, made his first-class debut for Kent in 2004 and returned to the club 2015 following a three-season spell at Middlesex.

The lengths of their new deals have not been disclosed.

