Steve Denison: Yorkshire chairman resigns after being banned from accountancy

Steve Denison was banned from accountancy for 15 years and fined £325,000 for his 2014 audit of BHS

Yorkshire chairman Steve Denison has resigned a few weeks after being banned from accountancy for 15 years.

In June, Denison admitted misconduct over the 2014 audit of BHS and the Taveta Group, which controls Topshop.

He had been chairman for the last three years and said he "did not want his situation to be a distraction".

Denison added: "To say I'm heartbroken is a massive understatement at what has already been an incredibly difficult time for me and my family."

On his departure chief executive Mark Arthur said: "It is a really sad day, not only for Yorkshire but for the game as a whole.

"Steve has achieved so much, both as a director and chairman over the last six years. We will greatly miss his input and contribution."