Matt Salisbury: Fast bowler signs contract with Durham until end of 2020

Matt Salisbury in action for Essex
Matt Salisbury made his first-class debut for Cambridge MCCU against Essex in 2012

Fast bowler Matt Salisbury has agreed a permanent contract with Durham after impressing during a month on loan with the Division Two club.

The 25-year-old has taken 17 wickets at an average of 24.70 in three Championship outings since joining from the MCC Young Cricketers on 6 June.

The former Essex and Hampshire right-armer will remain with Durham until the end of the 2020 season.

"Matt's impact since joining has been instant," head coach Jon Lewis said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Bowling Green

Monday Club Competition Nights
Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired