World Cup 2018: Yorkshire move T20 Blast game to avoid England semi-final clash

England players Kyle Walker (left), John Stones (centre) and Jesse Lingard (right) celebrate their 2-0 win over Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday

Yorkshire have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

The match will now take place on Monday, 30 July (18:30 BST).

The Headingley club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire's home game against Kent at Bristol has been moved forward to a 15:00 BST start so it will finish before the England game begins.

Yorkshire bowler Jack Brooks tweeted the England and Wales Cricket Board to ask them to move the game straight after England's quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday

Almost 20 million people watched as the Three Lions beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday to reach a first World Cup semi-final since 1990.