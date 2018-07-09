World Cup 2018: Yorkshire move T20 Blast game to avoid England semi-final clash
Yorkshire have rescheduled Wednesday's T20 Blast game with Derbyshire because it would have clashed with England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
The match will now take place on Monday, 30 July (18:30 BST).
The Headingley club said they felt moving the game was "in the best interests of the spectators".
Meanwhile, Gloucestershire's home game against Kent at Bristol has been moved forward to a 15:00 BST start so it will finish before the England game begins.
Almost 20 million people watched as the Three Lions beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday to reach a first World Cup semi-final since 1990.