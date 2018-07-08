Weekend club cricket results in NI

Sunday 8 July

Hanley Energy IP20 Trophy

Leinster Lightning had already retained the Hanley Energy Twenty/20 Inter-Provincial title but failed to finish with a clean sweep as joint bottom of the table Munster pulled off an unexpected two run victory in the final game at Pembroke.

Lightning were much the better team throughout and deserved their success with the Knights finishing second with three victories while Munster and Warriors had two each.

North-West Warriors v Northern Knights

Northern Knights 193-6 G Thompson 80, S Getkate 41, M Adair 33; S Thompson 2-41

North-West Warriors 144-6 D Rankin 67, A McBrine 26 no; S Getkate 2-17

Northern Knights won by 49 runs

Leinster Lightning v Munster Reds

Munster 189-5 O Gunning 53, N Pretorius 48; T Stanton 2-33

Leinster Lightning 187-6 A Balbirnie 61, L Tucker 29; Y Ali 2-31

Munster won by two runs