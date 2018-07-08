BBC Sport - England v India: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century ensures T20 series win for visitors
An unbeaten century by India's Rohit Sharma helps India beat England by seven wickets in the third Twenty20 and secure a 2-1 series victory.
MATCH REPORT: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century ensures T20 series win for visitors
