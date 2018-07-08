BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Jordan's diving catch removes KL Rahul
'Take a bow!' - Jordan takes incredible diving catch
- From the section Cricket
An "incredible" Chris Jordan diving catch removes KL Rahul in the deciding Twenty20 between England and India at Bristol.
