England v India: Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century ensures T20 series win for visitors

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's 89-run partnership put India in control of the run chase

Third Twenty20 International, Bristol: England 198-8 (20 overs): Roy 67, Pandya 4-38 India 201-3: Rohit 100 not out, Kohli 43, Willey 1-37 India won by seven wickets Scorecard

Rohit Sharma made a stunning 100 not out to help India beat England by seven wickets in the third Twenty20 and secure a 2-1 series victory.

England, batting first, could only manage 87 runs from the final 10 overs to post 198-8 in Bristol, despite Jason Roy's 67 from 31 balls.

Rohit shared an 89-run stand with Virat Kohli and accelerated in the final overs to put India in control.

He and Hardik Pandya closed out the match with eight balls to spare.

It is the highest successful run chase by any team against England in an international T20 match.

Three terrific catches from England - one from Jake Ball and two by Chris Jordan - interrupted India's chase.

However, Pandya took 20 runs from Ball's bowling in the 18th over to put India ahead of the run rate and turn the match firmly in their favour.

A lofted drive from Pandya, who made 33 from 14 balls, ensured an impressive victory from India in front of a packed crowd.

Batsmen dominate in Bristol

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson remarked that it was "not a day to be a bowler" as both sides made hay on a good pitch with short boundaries.

The bowlers had their moments, certainly. Seven wickets went down in the final 10 overs of England's innings and Ben Stokes - returning to the side after a hamstring injury in place of Joe Root - bowled smartly to restrict India at the start of their reply.

Some terrific displays of athleticism in the field, such as Jordan's stunning run and catch to dismiss KL Rahul, momentarily tipped things back in the favour of the fielding side too.

But on a pitch where anything that was too short or full could be flayed to the boundary, it rarely felt as though it was an even contest between bat and ball.

The ideal run chase?

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Take a bow!' - Chris Jordan takes incredible diving catch

India rarely looked troubled in their run chase, despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early to a superb, low catch from Ball at short fine leg.

Any hopes England had of applying pressure were snuffed out by Rahul, who arrived at the crease and drove his first delivery to the boundary.

Only moments of brilliance from England kept India in check. Rahul pounced on Ball, striking him for a straight six, but when he tried to repeat the shot, Jordan ran backwards and threw himself to the right to take a stunning catch that left the batsman shaking his head.

But India's strength in depth meant the runs just kept coming. Kohli and Rohit's partnership mixed patience and aggression, the two seeing off sole spinner Adil Rashid before flaying the pace bowlers to all sides of the ground.

Kohli was left in disbelief when he drove a delivery straight back to Jordan, who took a catch at waist height, but Pandya picked up where the captain had left off.

England captain Eoin Morgan shuffled his bowlers but saw David Willey hoisted over long-off for six by Rohit, before Pandya angled the same bowler for back-to-back fours in the 18th over.

A dab to backward point brought Rohit his third T20 century, before Pandya hammered a Jordan delivery back over his head to close out the win in emphatic style.

Roy & Buttler shine before England stutter

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler got England off to a blistering start

England will feel they missed their opportunity with the bat - particularly as India had dropped spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who tormented them at Old Trafford, and replaced him with an extra seam bowler who proved much easier to attack on a small ground.

Roy and Jos Buttler got off to a blistering start, Buttler the quicker of the two before Roy swatted two towering sixes as he dispatched Hardik's first over for 22 runs.

Another six brought up Roy's half-century from 23 balls and England looked set for a total in excess of 200.

However, India slowly brought themselves back into the match. Buttler missed a straight ball from Siddarth and was bowled for 34 while Roy may have tried one shot too many as he cut a slower Chahar ball through to MS Dhoni in the 10th over.

Even after the loss of the openers, England were 111-2 at the halfway stage. Batsmen came and went, hitting a big shot but then falling when they tried to be too delicate or too smart.

Credit, too, has to be given to India's bowlers, who recovered well from a chastening start. Pandya mixed up his pace and length to finish with four wickets, having Stokes caught at mid-off for and enticing Bairstow, on 25, to edge behind in the 18th over.

MS Dhoni put in a fine performance behind the stumps. Before the penultimate ball of the innings, Dhoni removed his glove, making it easier for him to throw down the stumps should England steal a tight single.

That was precisely what happened, with Jordan stranded some way short of his ground as Dhoni hit the target. It may only have saved one run, but it ensured a quiet end to what had been a promising innings.

'A brutal day for the bowlers' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan on Test Match Special: "We failed to execute big shots and it didn't come off. The execution wasn't up to scratch. Capitalising on starts like is something we have to learn from.

"That total isn't defendable when a guy comes out and plays like that on a small ground. India played better than us."

India captain Virat Kohli: "The comeback from the bowlers was outstanding. At one point we thought they would get 225-230. The character we showed is something we're very proud of.

"It was a brutal day for the bowlers. The guys produced the goods for us. We had to make the batsmen feel like they would make mistakes. We applied pressure and pulled the game back nicely."

India batsman Rohit Sharma: "I like to be calm, not to panic, because I know once you're there you can make up time. With the wicket being so good, I knew I just needed to stay there as long as possible."