Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier: Ireland too strong for Scotland

ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, Amstelveen Scotland 98-2 (20 overs): S Bryce 49 not out Ireland 99-1 (15.4 overs): Shillington 47, Joyce 35 not out Ireland win by nine wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland beat Scotland to make it two wins from two at the Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in the Netherlands.

Sarah Bryce made 49 not out as the Scots set a total of 98-2 in Amstelveen.

Ireland scored at a brisker rate, reaching 90 before losing Clare Shillington for 47 in the 15th over.

Fellow opener Cecelia Joyce finished on 35 not out as a comfortable nine-wicket victory was wrapped up on 99-1 with 26 balls to spare.

Ireland next meet Uganda, who were brushed aside by Scotland on Saturday.

Scotland, bidding to reach the final stages of an ICC global tournament for the first time, take on Thailand on Tuesday, with the top two sides from two four-team sections progressing to the semi-finals.

Both finalists will go on to play in the World Twenty20 in West Indies in November.