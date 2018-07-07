England v New Zealand: Hosts win by 142 runs in first ODI at Headingley

Georgia Elwiss (right) removed Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite in successive overs

First one-day international, Headingley England 290-5 (50 overs): Jones 63, Knight 63, Kerr 2-36 New Zealand 148 (35.3 overs): Sciver 3-18, Marsh 3-24 England won by 142 runs Scorecard

England women swept to a record 142-run win over New Zealand in the opening match of the one-day series.

Amy Jones and captain Heather Knight each made 63 and Tammy Beaumont 40 in England's 290-5, despite 17-year-old Amelia Kerr's 2-36 at Headingley.

New Zealand collapsed from 70-0 to 148 all out, bowled out with 14.3 overs unused on a blameless surface as Nat Sciver took 3-18 and Laura Marsh 3-24.

Derby will host the second game of the three-match series on Tuesday.

The victory, England's biggest over New Zealand in terms of runs, extended their impressive run of form.

They beat New Zealand in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series this month, having begun their summer with an ODI series win over South Africa.

There was precious little evidence in Leeds to suggest the world champions' dominance will be threatened by New Zealand, whose bowling was impotent, fielding shoddy and batting feeble.

Jones sets pace, Knight supplies finishing touches

England's innings was built around Jones and Knight, whose composure at either end of the innings minimised the impact of losing three wickets for 37 runs.

Where Jones cut and pulled when New Zealand's seamers dropped too short, Knight mixed firm drives and powerful sweeps with smart running between the wickets.

Jones dominated an opening stand of 111 with Beaumont before becoming the first of two victims of leg-spinner Kerr.

Sciver improvised well in her 37, while Knight marshalled a late push that took England to their highest total against New Zealand.

Sciver & Marsh wreck New Zealand chase

If New Zealand maintained hopes of pulling off the highest chase in women's ODIs as Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates shared an opening stand of 70, those hopes effectively evaporated with the loss of four wickets for five runs in 17 balls.

Sophie Ecclestone and debutant Katie George took smart, scrambling catches at mid-off to account for the openers, Katey Martin pulled Sciver straight to deep square-leg and the left-handed Amy Satterthwaite was lbw playing across the line to Georgia Elwiss.

Maddy Green resisted briefly in making 21, but the remainder of the batting crumbled amid a clutch of poor strokes.

Kerr chipped tamely to mid-wicket off Sophie Ecclestone, off-spinner Marsh won two lbw decisions and the outcome was decided long before George claimed her maiden ODI wicket by trapping Holly Huddlestone in front.

More to come from 'brilliant' England

England captain Heather Knight: "We were brilliant today. Amy Jones got starts against South Africa, then got out. I'm delighted she has gone on.

"It was a perfect wicket for Georgia Elwiss. She's very accurate and makes my life very easy.

"We want Katie George to get wickets at the top. She's still quite raw. She swings the ball at pace and is an exciting prospect."

New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates: "The pitch got slower and I knew it would turn. We had good plans but we couldn't bat long enough.

"It's been tough. If Sophie and I are honest - we need to kick on. We have to bat deeper. They are questions we have to ask after the game."

Player of the match Nat Sciver: "I stole a couple of wickets.

"There was chaos in the T20s. Here we get back to basics, do those for longer. Hopefully there's more to come."