T20 Blast: Luke Wright leads Sussex to victory at Glamorgan

Colin Ingram's unbeaten 81 underpinned Glamorgan's total of 173

Vitality Blast, Glamorgan v Sussex Glamorgan 173-4 (20 overs): Ingram 81*, Lloyd 33; Khan 2-27 Sussex 177-2 (18.4 overs): Wright 88, Evans 65* Sussex (2 pts) win by 8 wickets

Sussex captain Luke Wright smashed 88 as his side beat Glamorgan by eight wickets, reaching 177-2 with eight balls to spare.

He shared a stand of 123 with Laurie Evans, who finished unbeaten on 65.

Glamorgan also lost Australia batsman Shaun Marsh to a shoulder injury.

Colin Ingram's unbeaten 81 led the way to their 173-4, adding 77 for the fifth wicket with David Lloyd (33), while spinner Rashid Khan (2-27 in four) was the pick of the Sussex bowlers.

Captain Ingram's explosive knock off 44 balls, including four sixes, looked to have given his side a respectable score.

But Wright quickly showed himself capable of matching that, also striking four sixes, while Evans saw the visitors home comfortably despite a mid-pitch confrontation with Graham Wagg, who thought he had Evans caught behind.

Marsh will have a scan on his injured shoulder on Monday.

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"At the half-way point I felt we were in a good position on a used wicket, and that sort of score was probably enough, but two players played nicely and we bowled with a little extra width to two players in good form.

"It's great to spend some time in the middle on a ground where I've enjoyed batting, and it helps if you can hit a few cleanly.

"I don't want to read anything into things too early in the competition, the win down at Hampshire bred a lot of confidence in the group which even though we've lose will still be amongst us, we know what we can do when we get it right".

Sussex batsman Laurie Evans told BBC Sussex:

"Glamorgan are a very good T20 side, and we haven't had a brilliant record in Cardiff, so it's nice to start to change that.

"Two from two is as good as it can be, but it's only a start, it's a long campaign and we've got to be peaking at the right time and make sure we keep trying to improve.

"Fresh eyes (on the coaching staff) bring fresh opportunity (batting at three), I always wanted to get up the order and the make-up of our team is such that they (the lower order) can all hit it out of the park, so I'm very grateful to coach Jason Gillespie and Wrighty for the opportunity."