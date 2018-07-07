BBC Sport - England thrash New Zealand - watch their best shots
Watch England's best shots as they thrash New Zealand
- From the section Cricket
Watch England's best shots as they sweep to a record 142-run win over New Zealand in the opening match of the one-day series.
WATCH MORE: England women storm to record win over New Zealand
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired