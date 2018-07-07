BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Amy Jones stumped off Amelia Kerr on 63
England's Jones stumped on 63
Amy Jones is stumped on 63 off 17-year-old New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr as England target a big total against New Zealand at Headingley in the first match of the women's one-day series.
