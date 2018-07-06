BBC Sport - England v India: Shikhar Dhawan is run out in bizarre fashion after dropping his bat
India's Dhawan run out in 'bizarre' fashion after dropping his bat
Watch as Shikhar Dhawan is run out in unusual circumstances after dropping his bat in the second Twenty20 between England and India in Cardiff.
