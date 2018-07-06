BBC Sport - England v India: Shikhar Dhawan is run out in bizarre fashion after dropping his bat

India's Dhawan run out in 'bizarre' fashion after dropping his bat

Watch as Shikhar Dhawan is run out in unusual circumstances after dropping his bat in the second Twenty20 between England and India in Cardiff.

WATCH MORE: England v India: Second T20 - in-play clips, radio & text commentary

Available to UK users only.

