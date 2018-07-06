England v India: Alex Hales guides home side to Cardiff win

Laim Plunkett conceded only 17 runs from his four overs

Second Twenty20 international, Cardiff: India 148-5 (20 overs): Kohli 47 (37), Plunkett 1-17 England 149-5 (19.4 overs): Hales 58* (41), Bairstow 28 England won by five wickets Scorecard

Alex Hales led England to a dramatic final-over victory in the second Twenty20 international against India.

Chasing 149, England slipped to 44-3 but Hales led a recovery that left them needing 12 from the final over.

He took Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six, then four, with David Willey hitting the winning runs to level the series and set up a decider in Bristol on Sunday.

The home bowlers earlier adapted well to the dimensions of the Cardiff ground to restrict the tourists to 148-5.

More to follow.