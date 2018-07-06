England v India: Alex Hales guides home side to Cardiff win

Liam Plunkett celebrates
Laim Plunkett conceded only 17 runs from his four overs
Second Twenty20 international, Cardiff:
India 148-5 (20 overs): Kohli 47 (37), Plunkett 1-17
England 149-5 (19.4 overs): Hales 58* (41), Bairstow 28
England won by five wickets
Scorecard

Alex Hales led England to a dramatic final-over victory in the second Twenty20 international against India.

Chasing 149, England slipped to 44-3 but Hales led a recovery that left them needing 12 from the final over.

He took Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six, then four, with David Willey hitting the winning runs to level the series and set up a decider in Bristol on Sunday.

The home bowlers earlier adapted well to the dimensions of the Cardiff ground to restrict the tourists to 148-5.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching
Judo - Fun Respect & Friendship

Judo Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired