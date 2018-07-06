Kyle Coetzer: Northamptonshire re-sign Scotland batsman for T20 Blast

From the section

Northamptonshire have re-signed Scotland batsman Kyle Coetzer for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

Coetzer captained Scotland to a famous one-day international win over England in Edinburgh in June.

The 34-year-old was part of the Northants squad between 2011 and 2015, winning the T20 competition in 2013.

Head coach David Ripley welcomed Coetzer's experience following injuries to wicketkeeper Adam Rossington and all-rounder Rob Keogh.

"With us missing a few experienced players, having someone like Kyle in the squad will be good," he said.