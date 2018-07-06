Chris Woakes: England & Warwickshire all-rounder scheduled for injury return

Chris Woakes has taken 64 Test wickets in 24 matches for England

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is poised to return to action after recovering from quad and knee injuries.

The 29-year-old was hurt in the Test win over Pakistan at Headingley in June and has not played since.

Woakes is expected to return as a batsman only in Warwickshire's three-day second XI match against Leicestershire, starting on 10 July.

He will also feature for England Lions in their four-day match against India A at Worcester, which begins on 16 July.

Woakes is expected to play a full part in that match as he bids to prove his fitness for the remainder of a busy summer for the national team.

England are in the middle of a T20 series with India and will play three one-day internationals against Virat Kohli's side before a five-match Test series begins at Edgbaston on 1 August.

They also have slight concerns over pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are recovering from shoulder and ankle problems respectively - although both are confident of being fit for the first Test.