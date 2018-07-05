Reece Topley: Hampshire seam bowler out again with stress fracture in back

Reece Topley took eight wickets in four matches for England Lions in the recent tri-series

Hampshire seam bowler Reece Topley will miss the remainder of the season with another stress fracture in his back.

The 24-year-old is set for surgery next week with his latest injury setback coming after playing for England Lions.

He could only manage four overs in the tri-series final against India A at The Oval on Monday.

Topley, who has played 10 ODIs and six T20 internationals for England, had been on a white-ball only contract for Hampshire this season.

His injury diagnosis comes in the same week Hampshire confirmed spinner Mason Crane and seamer Brad Wheal will also miss the remainder of the season with similar injuries.

Topley has been beset by injury problems since joining Hampshire from Essex in 2015. He has played just two County Championship matches in three seasons.

He returned to action in May in the One-Day Cup and despite taking seven wickets in six matches, was left out of Hampshire's winning side in the final against Kent last Saturday.