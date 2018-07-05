BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Paul Stirling steers Middlesex to opening T20 win against Surrey

Stirling stars as Middlesex claim T20 win over Surrey

Paul Stirling takes 3-26 and hits 66 in 36 balls to steer Middlesex to a three-wicket victory over Surrey in their T20 Blast opener at Lord's.

READ MORE:Stokes make unbeaten 90 for Durham on return from injury

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Stirling stars as Middlesex claim T20 win over Surrey

Video

Keepy-uppies, Teletubbies, fist bumps and day four funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Colombia dirtiest team I've faced - Stones

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

Highlights: Van Uytvanck beats defending champion Muguruza

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Video

Highlights: Edmund beats Klahn in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kyrgios wins incredible Wimbledon rally

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Hey Rom' - NFL star video calls Lukaku from Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Diving teen shows why he's next big thing

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Cibulkova ruins British party' - Konta out of Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England played Sweden at a World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

World masters champion being held

Judo
Swimmer

Thursday Swim at Lewes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired