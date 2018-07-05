Ireland ease to victory over PNG in Women's World T20 qualifiers warm-up

Gaby Lewis chalked up a third T20I half-century in a month for Ireland

An unbeaten 56 from Gaby Lewis helped Ireland to an eight-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in a Rotterdam warm-up for the Women's World T20 qualifiers.

Ireland restricted Papua New Guinea to 106-4 with Lucy Reilly taking two wickets while there was one apiece for Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson.

Lewis led the way as Ireland comfortably reached 107-2 with Clare Shillington adding a valuable 37.

Ireland start the qualifiers against Thailand on Saturday.

It's followed by games against Scotland (8 July) and Uganda (10 July) in the Netherlands tournament.

Ireland beat Papua New Guinea with 8.2 overs to spare and it was the third international side which Lewis has scored a T20 half-century against in the last month.

Ireland squad:

Laura Delany (captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Cara Murray, Lucy O'Reilly, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.