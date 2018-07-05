England v India: Chris Jordan says hosts are 'not worried' by heavy defeat in first T20

Chris Jordan finished with figures of 0-27 and was out first ball at Old Trafford

England v India, second Twenty20 international Venue: Cardiff Date: Friday, 6 July Start time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website & app; in-play video highlights and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

England remain confident in their attacking approach despite India's dominant victory in the first Twenty20, says bowler Chris Jordan.

After a one-day series whitewash against Australia and victory over the same opponents in a one-off T20, England were easily beaten by eight wickets at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England will look to level the three-match series at Cardiff on Friday.

"It's one loss and nothing to get too worried about," Jordan told BBC Sport.

"We've been in some brilliant form, playing some very attacking and attractive cricket and sometimes that can happen."

Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 5-24, including three wickets in one over, as several England batsman failed to pick his googly, before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 101 to ease India to their target in Manchester.

Jordan, 29, said England have been "coming up with plans to nullify" both players, including setting up the bowling machine to replicate Kuldeep's action in the nets.

"Kuldeep wasn't unknown to us because he's played for India for a while and played in the Indian Premier League," Jordan told BBC Wales Sport.

"His captains use him as a wicket-taker but he will give you bad balls trying to take wickets so we need to be in a position where we can capitalise and put pressure on him as much as possible but also be smarter."

Media playback is not supported on this device England's cricketers celebrate the success of the football team

The defeat by India clashed with England's World Cup last-16 tie against Colombia but the cricket team were able to watch and celebrate the football side's victory on penalties in the dressing room afterwards.

Jordan said seeing the success of England's footballers in Russia so far provided a "feelgood factor" for himself and his team-mates and hopes that continues for the quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday.

"The whole nation is buzzing," he added. "But we're playing a very attractive brand of cricket and people still want to watch us as well.

"Hopefully we can make it two out of two wins: one in the cricket, one in the football."