T20 Blast: Glamorgan recall Aneurin Donald for Hampshire trip

Aneurin Donald is an England Under-19 international

Vitality Blast, Hampshire v Glamorgan Date: 6 July Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Solent and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport online and app; coverage on BBC Radio Solent, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan have recalled hard-hitting batsman Aneurin Donald to their squad for Friday's first T20 Blast game away to One-Day Cup winners Hampshire.

All-rounder Craig Meschede could make his first senior appearance of 2018 after injury, while Graham Wagg is also back in contention for the Welsh side.

Australian duo Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh are set to open the batting.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, 17, and New Zealand's Colin Munro make their Hampshire debuts.

Mujeeb was the youngest player in the Indian Premier League in 2018, taking 14 wickets in 11 games for Kings XI Punjab.

Both Hampshire and Glamorgan were losing semi-finalists in the T20 Blast in 2017, after Glamorgan won the Southern Group.

Hampshire (from): Alsop, Roussouw, Munro, Vince (capt), Northeast, Dawson, Weatherley, Ervine, McManus (wk), Stevenson, Berg, Wood, Abbott, ur Rahman.

Glamorgan (from): Khawaja, Marsh, Ingram (capt), Donald, Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Meschede, van der Gugten, Hogan, Carey, Smith.