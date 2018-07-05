Stuart Broad: Nottinghamshire and England bowler expects swift return after ankle injury

Stuart Broad has played 118 Tests for England

England bowler Stuart Broad expects to play for Nottinghamshire's second XI in late July after having injections on an ongoing ankle injury.

The 31-year-old struggled on his last appearance for Notts, only bowling in the morning session on the final day in the draw with Worcestershire last week.

He posted on his Instagram account: "It needs 5 days rest then aiming to run Tuesday and build up quickly."

Broad said he "aims to play" for Notts seconds against Surrey on 22 July.

"I've had some injections in my left ankle for an ongoing ligament problem after seeing brilliant specialists and having different scans," he added.

If his return goes according to plan it will not affect his participation in the forthcoming Test series with India, which begins on 1 August.