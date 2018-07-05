Andy Carter: Worcestershire sign former Northants, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire bowler

Andy Carter took three wickets in 10 balls his first day back playing for Northants in April 2017

Worcestershire have signed ex-Northants and Nottinghamshire bowler Andy Carter on a six-week contract.

The 29-year-old retired from first-class cricket in 2016, but returned for a spell with Northants in 2017 and has now joined Worcestershire after impressing during a trial.

Head coach Kevin Sharp said Carter had impressed playing for the Second XI

"He has got plenty of experience and is available for all cricket," Sharp told the club website.