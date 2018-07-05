Andy Carter: Worcestershire sign former Northants, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire bowler

Andy Carter
Andy Carter took three wickets in 10 balls his first day back playing for Northants in April 2017

Worcestershire have signed ex-Northants and Nottinghamshire bowler Andy Carter on a six-week contract.

The 29-year-old retired from first-class cricket in 2016, but returned for a spell with Northants in 2017 and has now joined Worcestershire after impressing during a trial.

Head coach Kevin Sharp said Carter had impressed playing for the Second XI

"He has got plenty of experience and is available for all cricket," Sharp told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
World masters champion being held

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired