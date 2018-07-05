Chris Wright: Leicestershire to sign Warwickshire fast bowler at end of season

Wright has taken 249 first-class wickets, 37 List A wickets and 17 T20 wickets during his time with Warwickshire

Leicestershire have signed fast bowler Chris Wright from Warwickshire on a two-year contract from the end of the season.

The 32-year-old first joined the Bears on loan from Essex at the end of 2011 before later joining permanently.

During his time with the club, Wright won the 2012 County Championship title, 2014 T20 Blast and 2016 One-Day Cup.

"It was a huge honour to play with some amazing cricketers and friends over the past seven years," Wright said.

"It will be business as usual until the end of the season and hopefully we can stay top of Division Two and gain promotion back to where the club belongs."

Warwickshire are top of the County Championship Division Two table after seven games, ahead of second-placed Kent.