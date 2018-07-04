BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Ian Bell & Sam Hain lead Bears to win over Notts Outlaws

Bell & Hain ease Bears to T20 win at Notts

Ian Bell (82 not out) and Sam Hain (45 not out) combine for an unbroken partnership of 121 to lead Birmingham Bears to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Notts Outlaws in their T20 Blast opener at Trent Bridge.

