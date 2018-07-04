BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Ian Bell & Sam Hain lead Bears to win over Notts Outlaws
Bell & Hain ease Bears to T20 win at Notts
- From the section Cricket
Ian Bell (82 not out) and Sam Hain (45 not out) combine for an unbroken partnership of 121 to lead Birmingham Bears to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Notts Outlaws in their T20 Blast opener at Trent Bridge.
