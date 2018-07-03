Inter-Provincial: Warriors in control against Knights at Comber

Ireland international Andy McBrine hit 77 for the Warriors at Comber

North-West Warriors dominated day two of the Inter-Provincial with Northern Knights as they held a first-innings lead of 177 with a wicket in hand.

The Warriors started on 73-2 at Comber and capitalised on ideal batting conditions with two fine partnerships.

Andy McBrine and David Rankin combined for 77 before an impressive undefeated last-wicket partnership.

Graeme Kennedy and David Scanlon showed resilience by combining to accumulate 101, with the former finishing on 62.

Northern Knights will need to conclude their opponent's innings early in the morning, but still face a difficult final day.

Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Provincial - Day Two

Northern Knights 247: J McCollum 116, J Cameron-Dow 39*, S Getkate 38

North West Warriors 424-9: A McBrine 77, N O'Brien 68, D Scanlon 45 no