BBC Sport - England v India: KL Rahul scores century in eight-wicket win

Rahul hits hundred as India thrash England

KL Rahul hits an unbeaten 101 as India thrash England by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 at Old Trafford.

Report: Rahul century leads India to dominant win over England

