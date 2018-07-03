BBC Sport - England v India: KL Rahul scores century in eight-wicket win
Rahul hits hundred as India thrash England
- From the section Cricket
KL Rahul hits an unbeaten 101 as India thrash England by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 at Old Trafford.
Report: Rahul century leads India to dominant win over England
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired