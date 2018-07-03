Luke Wood: Nottinghamshire loan paceman to injury-hit Worcestershire

Luke Wood made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2014

Nottinghamshire have allowed pace bowler Luke Wood to join injury-hit Worcestershire on a month's loan.

The 22-year-old left-armer is available for Worcestershire's first nine T20 Blast games, as well as their home County Championship game with Somerset.

Worcestershire lost young fast bowler Josh Tongue with a foot injury in June.

And a week later, captain Joe Leach - their main strike bowler - was ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury.

Wood took four wickets in the opening two Championship games this season, but was then kept out for several weeks by an ankle ligament injury.

He is set to make his Worcestershire debut at Old Trafford against Lancashire on Thursday evening 11 months on from his last T20 appearance - which was ironically against his new side at Trent Bridge, when he went for 42 from his three overs.