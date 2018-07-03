Sean Terry: Ireland and Lightning batsman announces retirement

Sean Terry was also a right-arm spinner and represented Western Australia at U19 level

Ireland and Leinster Lightning batsman Sean Terry says he is retiring at the age of 26 in order to "start a new chapter of my life".

The Southampton-born and Australia-raised top-order player made six appearances for Ireland.

Terry, who is the son of former England batsman Paul Terry, has played for Hampshire and Northamptonshire.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to call time on my cricketing journey," added Terry.

"Playing cricket for Ireland was undoubtedly the proudest moment of my life and something that I will always cherish."

Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth is "very sorry" that Terry has quit the sport.

"He was certainly part of our talent development pool and had already been capped in the white-ball game on six occasions," he said.

"We identified Sean's talents early and took every opportunity to integrate him into our player pathway programme as soon as he had declared for Ireland in 2016.

"We thought he had adapted well to the Irish set-up but, equally, we respect his decision, difficult as it must have been, and we wish him all the best with the next stage of his career outside of cricket."