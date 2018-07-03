Ireland women's coach Hamilton says it's time to deliver at qualifier

Captain Laura Delaney helped Ireland to victory over Bangladesh in the final match of the recent series in Dublin

Ireland women's cricket head coach Aaron Hamilton believes his side have a good chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup.

Ireland go into this week's World Cup qualifier tournament in the Netherlands after winning their final T20 series match against Bangladesh in Dublin.

They take on Thailand (7 July), Scotland (8 July) and Uganda (10 July) in the qualifier tournament.

"The planning is done, now it is time to deliver," said Hamilton.

"It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the squad - the New Zealand White Ferns series was chastening and a learning experience for all.

"But the Bangladesh series demonstrated why we belong amongst the best 10 teams in the world."

Hamilton's team, captained by Laura Delaney, will play a warm-up match against Papua New Guinea in Rotterdam on Thursday before the the qualifier tournament starts.

The head coach revealed that he has no fitness worries ahead of the competition.

"The squad has recovered well from the large amount of cricket we have played in June and into July," he continued.

"We have arrived here in the Netherlands pretty much at full strength.

"We will have both Kim Garth and Lucy O'Reilly ready to go - they are certainly a big part of our bowling attack and have been missed in recent times.

"I'm confident that if we play to our abilities then we will have a good shot at getting through to the World T20 later in the year."

Ireland squad:

Laura Delany (captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Cara Murray, Lucy O'Reilly, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.