Tom Curran ruled out of England squad for T20s and ODIs

Curran will start a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of Surrey and England's medical teams

England bowler Tom Curran has been ruled out of the Twenty20 and one-day internationals against India because of a left side strain.

Curran - along with his brother Sam - was in the T20 squad for three games, the first of which starts at Old Trafford on Tuesday (17:30 BST).

He has been replaced in the ODI squad by his younger sibling Sam.

Tom will have a period of rehabilitation with his county side Surrey.

England T20 squad to play India: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.

England ODI squad to play India: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

1st T20, England v India, Tuesday, 3 July, Old Trafford (17:30 BST)

2nd T20, England v India, Friday, 6 July, Cardiff. (17:30 BST)

3rd T20, England v India, Sunday, 8 July, Bristol. (14:00 BST)

1st ODI, England v India, Thursday, 12 July, Trent Bridge (12.30 BST)

2nd ODI, England v India, Saturday, 14 July, Lord's (12.30)

3rd ODI, England v India, Tuesday, 17 July, Headingley (12.30)