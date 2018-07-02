Inter-Provincial: McCollum ton steadies Knights on day one against Warriors
A gritty century by James McCollum helped Northern Knights recover from a dreadful start in their three-day Inter-Provincial contest against North West Warriors at Comber.
The Knights were reeling at 17-4 but McCollum's inning of 116 helped them post a total of 247.
Waringstown batsman McCollum reached his century in 208 ball.
In reply, the Warriors were 73-2 at the close with skipper William Porterfield unbeaten on 24.
Hanley Energy Three-Day Inter-Provincial - Day One
Northern Knights 247: J McCollum 116, J Cameron-Dow 39*, S Getkate 38
North West Warriors 73-2: W Porterfield 24*