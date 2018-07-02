Derbyshire: Kim Barnett steps down as cricket advisor

Kim Barnett made four Test appearances for England between August 1988 and July 1989

Former England batsman Kim Barnett has stepped down from his cricket advisory role at Derbyshire with immediate effect.

The 56-year-old ex-Derbyshire skipper took charge after a coaching restructure in September 2016.

Derbyshire are currently sixth in the County Championship Division Two table, having won just once this season.

Specialist limited-overs coach John Wright, the former New Zealand opener, will lead the squad in the T20 Blast.

Chairman Ian Morgan told the club website: "Kim has provided invaluable support and guidance to the club and it is undoubted that we have a more competitive squad now in all formats of the game.

"The club would like to thank Kim for his contributions and wish him well for the future."