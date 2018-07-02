Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann named T20 Blast captain and given new deal

Colin Ackermann - who can also bowl off-spin - has scored 9,790 career runs in all formats of the game

Leicestershire batsman Colin Ackermann has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2020 campaign and been named the club's T20 Blast skipper.

The 27-year-old South African is the leading run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship this season, with 689 runs from 10 innings.

Ackermann takes the T20 captaincy from Clint McKay, who left in September.

"We'll be looking to go one better than last season and make finals day," he told the Leicestershire website.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "We're absolutely delighted that Colin has committed his future to the club. He has had a terrific first half of the season."

Ackermann will lead the Foxes for the first time against Northants Steelbacks in their T20 Blast opener on Wednesday.