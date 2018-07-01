Inter-Provincial Series: Dockrell innings helps Leinster beat Northern Knights

George Dockrell's unbeaten 94 helped Leinster Lighting recover from early batting wobbles to beat struggling Northern Knights in the one-day interprovincial contest at Stormont.

Harry Tector hit 68 not out with James McCollum contributing 42 as the Knights posted 235-9.

In reply, Leinster were in trouble at 69-4 before Dockrell put on 140 for the fourth wicket with John Anderson (75).

Lightning eventually clinched victory in 48.3 overs.

Simi Singh and Max Sorensen both took three Knights wickets with Andre Malan claiming three Leinster dismissals.

The Knights have lost their opening three games in the 50 over competition with Leinster winning their first two matches and the North West Warriors also undefeated after one game.

Northern Knights 235-9 (50 overs) H Tector 68*, J McCollum 42; S Singh 3-49, M Sorensen 3-49

Leinster Lightning 239-7 (48.3 overs): G Dockrell 94*, J Anderson 75; A Malan 3-51