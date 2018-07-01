England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win women's T20 tri-series
|Women's Twenty20 tri-series final, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford:
|New Zealand 137-9 (20 overs): Devine 31, Bates 31; Hazell 2-20, Brunt 2-26, Ecclestone 2-26
|England 141-3 (17.1 overs): Wyatt 50, Beaumont 35; Kerr 2-22
|England won by seven wickets
England comprehensively outplayed New Zealand to win the women's Twenty20 tri-series final by seven wickets.
New Zealand started well but struggled after openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates both fell for 31, and eventually posted a below-par 137-9.
England's Danni Wyatt (50) and Tammy Beaumont (35) were soon peppering the boundaries in an opening stand of 81.
And the winning runs came with 17 balls to spare on a Chelmsford ground where England have won on every visit.
That proud record is now extended to 13 games - five one-day internationals and eight T20 matches - and never looked in doubt after New Zealand, who had been 84-2 in the 10th over, slumped in the second half of their innings.
The sides now meet in three one-day internationals, starting next Saturday (7 July) at Headingley.
