Ireland's women win thriller against Bangladesh with last ball

Gaby Lewis top-scored for Ireland as they secured their first win of the series

Third women's Twenty20 international, Dublin (Pembroke CC): Bangladesh 151-4 (20 overs): Hoque 66*, S Sultana 30; Delany 1-19 Ireland 152-4 (20 overs): G Lewis 50, Delany 46, I Joyce 22* Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland's women ended their T20 series against Bangladesh on a high with a dramatic final-ball victory in Dublin.

Isobel Joyce scored the winning run after the visitors set a target of 152.

Gaby Lewis brought up her second T20 half-century with a classy knock while Fargana Hoque (66) top scored for Bangladesh.

The tourists had already clinched the three-game series having won the first two games.

The finish was a reversal of the first match between the sides when Bangladesh won off the final delivery.

Bangladesh were put in to bat in warm conditions and made a positive start before the opening partnership was broken in the eighth over as Shamima Sultana was removed for 30.

Although their scoring rate slowed as the innings progressed, the tourists were anchored by Hoque's fine knock which included eight boundaries.

Captain Laura Delany was the stand-out bowler with 1-19 from four overs.

17-year-old Dubliner Lewis, who scored 61 against New Zealand last month, arrived at the crease with Ireland 28-1 in the sixth over.

Her aggressive approach and 93-run partnership with Delany laid the platform for Irish victory before she was removed at the non-strikers end.

Despite losing Delany in the final over, Joyce held her nerve to deliver the win with the final run through the covers from the last delivery.

Ireland will now travel to the Netherlands for the Women's World T20 Qualifier tournament which starts on Saturday.