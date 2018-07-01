BBC Sport - Highlights: All the boundaries as England win Twenty20 tri-series

Watch highlights as England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the final of the women's Twenty20 tri-series at Chelmsford.

MATCH REPORT: England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win women's T20 tri-series

Available to UK users only.

