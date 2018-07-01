Rilee Rossouw: Hampshire batsman savours Lord's glory after unlucky run

Media playback is not supported on this device One-Day Cup: Rilee Rossouw century sees Hampshire beat Kent

Hampshire batsman Rilee Rossouw says he "would take all the bad luck in the world to win a Lord's final" after he was stuck in a lift for 80 minutes the night before starring against Kent.

The South African hit a match-winning 125 off 114 balls as his side won by 61 runs in Saturday's One-Day Cup Final.

But it was far from a smooth build-up for the 28-year-old left-hander.

He lost two teeth after dropping a catch in the semi-final, before Friday night's lift issue in the team hotel.

"I wasn't happy," the man of the match revealed. "I was stuck on my own on the way down to the lobby to meet my wife and little baby."

Rossouw had a smile from ear to ear after helping Hampshire to their first white-ball trophy since 2012, but it could have looked very different had emergency repair work to four of his teeth not gone as well.

"Luckily I've got a very good dentist who still saved two of my teeth," Rossouw said.

"But, the front two teeth that were hit (in the win against Yorkshire) are completely gone."

His century at Lord's in Hampshire's record-breaking total of 330-7 came in the same week Rossouw scored a maiden County Championship century for the club he joined as a Kolpak signing last season.

"I'm very happy I got that hundred against Lancashire," he added. "It's been long overdue and good to pay back a lot of faith the club have shown in me.

"But, today here at Lord's and the occasion, brought out the best in me."