Weekend club cricket results in NI

Saturday 30 June

NCU Challenge Cup

Holders CSNI and Waringston have reached the final of the NCU Challenge Cup with victories over Instonians and CIYMS respectively. The innings of the afternoon came from Waringstown's Shaheen Khan who brought up his century from 80 balls as Waringston won with the final ball of the game. CSNI set Instonians a formidable total and in reply the home were dismissed 72 runs short in the 45th over.

Instonians v CSNI

CSNI 278-9 J Kennedy 41; J Magee 4-51

Instonians 206 A White 59

CSNI won by 72 runs

CIYMS v Waringstown

CIYMS 290-5 C Dougherty 75, M McGillivray 63

Waringstown 291-9 S Khan 121, D Dennison 41

Waringstown won by one wicket

NCU Premier League

Muckamore v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 198-7 I Parkhill 50

Muckamore 199-7

Muckamore won by three wickets

North West Premier League

Eglinton v Coleraine

Eglinton 92 S Campbell 5-11

Coleraine 96-3 T Chopra 48 no, S Campbell 32

Coleraine won by seven wickets

Fox Lodge v Ardmore

Fox Lodge 200 C Tshiki 71

Ardmore 187 D Curry 72; C Tshiki 5-20

Fox Lodge won by 13 runs

Bready v Brigade

Brigade 92 C Young 4-13, D Scanlon 3-15

Bready 93-6 A Austin 45 no

Bready won by four wickets

Strabane v Donemana

Donemana 329-6 C McClintock 124, M Cooray 105

Strabane 164 P Gillespie 66; W McBrine 3-20

Donemana won by 165 runs