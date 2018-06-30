BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Rilee Rossouw century sees Hampshire beat Kent
Highlights: Rossouw ton guides Hampshire to One-Day Cup success
Watch highlights as Rilee Rossouw's 125 helps Hampshire to the biggest-ever total of in a final at Lord's as they beat Kent by 61 runs to win the One-Day Cup.
MATCH REPORT:Rilee Rossouw stars as Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's
