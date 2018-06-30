BBC Sport - One-Day Cup Final: Hampshire's Rilee Rossouw hits massive six against Kent

'It's gone a mile' - Rossouw hits massive six

Watch Hampshire's Rilee Rossouw hit a massive six, on his way to 125 against Kent in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's.

FOLLOW LIVE: Hampshire v Kent - in-play clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

'It's gone a mile' - Rossouw hits massive six

