India crush Ireland in record victory to seal T20 series success in Dublin

Indian opener KL Rahul celebrates bringing up his half-century against Ireland in the second T20

Second Twenty20 international, Malahide: India 213-4 (20 ovs): Rahul 70, Raina 69, Pandya 32*; K O'Brien 3-40 Ireland 70 (12.3 ovs): Wilson 15; K Yadav 3-16, Chahal 3-21 India won by 143 runs Scorecard

India recorded their biggest T20 win as they hammered Ireland by 143 runs to win the one-sided Dublin series 2-0.

It was also the second biggest victory in T20 history in terms of runs with India posting 213-4 before Ireland were skittled out for 70 in sunny Malahide.

KL Rahul (70) and Suresh Raina (69) shone with the bat while spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav each took three wickets.

It was perfect preparation for India ahead of their tour of England.

Hardick Pandya produced a brilliant cameo late in the India innings with an unbeaten 32 off just 12 balls.

Friday's win was also the first time India have scored more than 200 runs in consecutive T20s.

Super sixes

Ireland won the toss again after Wednesday's 76-run defeat and again captain Gary Wilson elected to field.

Once more it was a decision that back-fired as the Indian batsmen put on a show of excellence in front of another capacity crowd in north Dublin.

India captain Virat Kohli followed his two-ball duck in the first game with a mere nine runs as he opened the batting with Rahul.

It was only a temporary setback as the runs flowed and 13 sixes were smashed from three bastmen - Rahul hitting six and followed by Hardick (four) and Raina (three).

It surpassed Wednesday's total of 12 with a rare Irish highlight coming from Kevin O'Brien, who took two wickets from his first three balls.

Ireland succumb

Irish skipper Gary Wilson was confident that his team would make Friday's game a closer affair but his hopes were dashed in a meek response with the bat.

William Porterfield, who was replaced by Wilson as limited overs captain earlier this month, returned to bolster the batting but they needed much more than his 14 runs.

Paul Stirling was dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the second ball of the innings and the Irish never recovered, with Wilson's 15 their top score.

Ireland managed just two runs more their lowest T20 total, which came against the West Indies eight years ago.

India's spinners dominated again with Ireland unable to cope with the impressive Kuldeep Yadav (3-16) and Chahal (3-21).

Ireland are 17th in the T20 world rankings with India second, and the gulf in class was evident in both matches.

What next

India look in good touch as they prepare for the first of three T20s against England on Tuesday.

The opener at Old Trafford if followed by games at Cardiff and Bristol before three ODI and five Tests.

Ireland will have plenty to ponder and improve on for next year's World Twenty20 qualifiers.

After missing out on a place at the 2019 World Cup they will be determined to qualify for Australia in 2020.

What they said:

India captain Virat Kohli is upbeat for the T20s against England: "For us, the opposition doesn't really matter if we play to our strengths.

"Obviously the pitches will play a part but we know if they come hard, we have the batting power to go hard as well."

Ireland captain Gary Wilson: "I don't think the wicket would have been any different whether we had batted first or if we had bowled."

"There's plenty of lessons to learn, from batting both and bowling. When you look at it, we were playing against the best 14 or 15 players in the IPL over the two games."