Ben Stokes: England all-rounder in squad for India ODI series

Ben Stokes is set to play for Durham in the T20 Blast next week

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been included in the squad for the three-match one-day international series against India, which begins on 12 July.

Stokes has not played since tearing his left hamstring at the start of June.

However, the 27-year old is set to make his comeback as a specialist batsman in Durham's T20 Blast match against Yorkshire on 5 July.

Fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes has not been selected as he continues to struggle with knee and quad injuries.

Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is also left out despite having been included in the squad who whitewashed Australia.

England squad to play India: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

1st ODI, England v India, Thursday, July 12. Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30 BST)

2nd ODI, England v India, Saturday, July 14. Lord's, London (12.30)

3rd ODI, England v India, Tuesday, July 17. Emerald Headingley, Leeds (12.30)