T20 Blast: Aaron Finch and Ben Raine hit tons, and Worcestershire Rapids win again

Dillon Pennington has figures of 6-31 from his first two T20 Blast games, having made his debut against Derbyshire on 8 July

Worcestershire Rapids are the only side left unbeaten in the T20 Blast after beating Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

In a match reduced to nine overs each by rain, Travis Head's 37 from 14 balls helped the Rapids to 130-3, with Northants falling well short on 89-6.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch hit an unbeaten 131 from 79 balls as Surrey beat Sussex to end the Sharks' 100% record.

And Ben Raine hit 10 sixes in a career-best 113 from 46 as Leicestershire saw off Birmingham Bears.

The 26-year-old, whose previous best score in T20 cricket was only 48, also dispatched the Bears bowling attack for eight fours before he was caught and bowled by Colin de Grandhomme.

Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove enjoyed Ben Raine's incredible batting display at Edgbaston

Birmingham never threatened to chase down the Foxes' 229-5, Callum Parkinson taking 4-20 as the hosts were all out for 129 at Edgbaston.

Sussex had won each of their opening three games, but Finch and Ollie Pope scored 100 from the final 8.2 overs as the visitors made 192-3 at Brighton.

Phil Salt impressed with 74 from 47 balls, but the hosts were bowled out 53 runs shy of their target on 140 from 17.4 overs, with England bowler Sam Curran conceding a miserly 14 runs in his four overs.

"The first 50 runs was really tough, it was tough getting the pace and the consistency of the wicket," Finch, who hit seven sixes, told BBC Radio London.

"It's always nice to put a match-winning performance on the board.

"I hogged a lot of the strike through the middle overs and chewed up quite a few dot balls early on, so it wasn't by design, it was just the way that it went."

Billings makes case for England recall

Sam Billings averages 75.50 in this season's T20 Blast campaign after four games

Sam Billings made his case for a return to England's Twenty20 side as Kent got the better of Hampshire at Beckenham to go top of South group.

The Spitfires wicketkeeper was left out of the England squad for the recent T20 international series against Australia and India, but he smashed an unbeaten 95 from 54 balls, including seven fours and five sixes.

England Lions batsman Daniel Bell-Drummond added 46 from 32, with Hants seamer Gareth Berg conceding 60 runs in his four overs as Kent made 210-4.

Hampshire scored quickly but lost wickets early on, reaching 104-5 after 10 overs.

England all-rounder Liam Dawson's unbeaten 75 from 43 balls kept the visitors in contention, but he could only hit a single from the final ball of the innings, needing four to win, as Kent claimed their third win in four games.

Hampshire are yet to earn a victory in their opening three games, the only side in the South without a point.

Glamorgan win final-ball thriller

Chris Cooke's 60 gave him his fourth half-century in Twenty20 cricket

There were also victories for Glamorgan, Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and defending champions Nottinghamshire, with Middlesex and Lancashire the only sides not in action.

Glamorgan restricted Essex to 167 all out, but they faltered in their run chase after Usman Khawaja and Aneurin Donald had shared 42 for the first wicket.

The Welsh side looked out of contention on 110-8, but Chris Cooke raced to 60 from 29 balls, including a four off the final ball to take his side to 171-8 and a second win in three games.

Yorkshire's young batsmen made the biggest impact as they mustered 157-6 from their 20 overs against Durham, as 19-year-old Harry Brook top-scored with 38 and 23-year-old Jonny Tattersall made 36.

But it was a familiar face who was the pick of the bowlers as Yorkshire restricted their opponents to 147-6, Tim Bresnan taking 2-19.

Gloucestershire beat local rivals Somerset in a game reduced to 11 overs apiece by rain to claim their third successive win.

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson's 40 from 17 balls helped Somerset set a challenging 114-8, but Ian Cockbain led his side to 116-6 with five balls to spare, making 43 not out from 22 balls.

Nottinghamshire captain Dan Christian (62) and wicketkeeper Tom Moores (53) made half-centuries as the Outlaws proved too strong for Derbyshire.

Calum MacLeod (48) was the only Derbyshire batsman to make more than 20 as the Falcons made only 139-9 in 19 overs in reply to Nottinghamshire's 175-8, losing by 39 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.